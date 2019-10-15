Home States Andhra Pradesh

Accused in sexual harassment case, Adikavi Nannaya University professor suspended

The Adikavi Nannaya University professor who was accused of sexual harassment by some of his students, has been suspended.

Accused N Surya Raghavendra, Head of Department of English (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Adikavi Nannaya University professor who was accused of sexual harassment by some of his students, has been suspended. The move came after an enquiry committee, formed to look into the allegations against N Surya Raghavendra (head of the English department), met here on Monday, following which an official order was issued.

The committee, which is expected to meet again and brief the media on Tuesday, had asked the students, who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, to appear before it. However, only one among them attended the meeting and told the panel that she was not involved in the issue and had nothing to do with the letter, it is learnt.   

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Suresh Verma said that the thorough enquiry into the issue was underway and appropriate action would be taken against Professor Raghavendra based on the report submitted by the committee.  

In their letter to the CM, the girl students, who were reportedly of 2017-19 batch, had alleged that Raghavendra collected phone numbers of some students and chatted with them in indecent language, and urged him to ‘dismiss’ the professor. Following this, the CM directed the Higher Education Department to look into the issue.

