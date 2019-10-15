Andhra Pradesh government to launch ‘Our School, Then & Now’ initiative to develop government schools from November 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come up with ‘Our School, Then & Now’ initiative to develop government schools in the State on par with corporate institutions in terms of infrastructure facilities. The first phase of the initiative will be launched on November 14,” said Human Resource Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh at an orientation programme on ‘Our School, Then & Now’ here on Monday.

Addressing the officials, Suresh said that the role of engineers in this initiative is very important and they have to come up with innovative ideas and creativity in developing infrastructure facilities in the government schools.

“In the first phase, we have decided to develop 15,000 schools across the State. The development works to be taken up from November, will be completed by March 2020. The Chief Minister is determined to ensure the success of the initiative,” Suresh said.

The HRD Minister further directed the officials to be very careful in the implementation of the initiative and ensure that the difference in terms of infrastructure development is clearly visible.

The development works should be executed in a transparent manner without giving any scope for corruption or misuse of funds. The district-level committees, along with parent committees, will closely monitor the implementation of ‘Our School, Then & Now’.

The Chief Minister has clearly stated that the school infrastructure development works should be executed without any compromise on quality standards even if there is cost escalation. Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government is committed to promoting transparency. Hence, it has come up with the ‘social contracting method’ in the execution of development works to avoid corruption and misuse of funds, the HRD Minister added.