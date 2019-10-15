Eight killed, 5 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least eight persons were killed while five others injured after a private passenger vehicle fell into a gorge between the Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road on Tuesday.

According to information reaching here, the Tempo Traveller carrying 13 passengers was on its way to pilgrim shrine of Annavaram in East Godavari district from the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Khammam district of neighbouring Telangana State.

As the Tempo Traveller reached the Valmiki Hill on the ghat road, the vehicle driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the 20 feet gorge.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the interior agency area to take up rescue operations and to shift the injured to hospital.