Eight killed, 5 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 15th October 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

The passengers were on their way to pilgrim shrine of Annavaram in East Godavari distric. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least eight persons were killed while five others injured after a private passenger vehicle fell into a gorge between the Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road on Tuesday.

According to information reaching here, the Tempo Traveller carrying 13 passengers was on its way to pilgrim shrine of Annavaram in East Godavari district from the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Khammam district of neighbouring Telangana State.

As the Tempo Traveller reached the Valmiki Hill on the ghat road, the vehicle driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the 20 feet gorge. 

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the interior agency area to take up rescue operations and to shift the injured to hospital.

