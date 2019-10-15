Eluru Police arrest three fraudsters for ATM card theft, Rs 3.93 lakh ATM withdrawal

By Express News Service

ELURU: The police arrested three fraudsters, who withdrew money using a stolen ATM card and recovered Rs 3.93 lakh from them. DSP Dilip Kiran, talking to the media here on Monday, said that a retired lecturer Sripada Ramakrishna boarded an APSRTC bus from the old bus stand on August 14.

His purse was stolen by unidentified persons on the bus after which he lodged a complaint against the theft in the 2-Town Police Station. The three arrested persons, P Durga Prasad, Ch Ramu and K Rajeswara Rao withdrew money using the ATM card. Since the victim wrote PIN number on the card, it was easy to withdraw the money.