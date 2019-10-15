Four dead bodies within one-kilometre distance found on railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Four dead bodies, including that of a woman, were found at three places within one-kilometre distance on the railway tracks in Hindupur Mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to police and locals, one of the body of a man aged around 65 was found near Kotnur railway gate. A few metres away from the railway gate, the police found another body of a male while two bodies of a man and a woman aged between 55-60 were found near Kotepi railway gate.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, police said adding that they can ascertain if the deceased are related to each other or not once the identity is established.

Police are also investigating whether the victims have committed suicide by jumping before a running train or were hit by a train.