Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain likely for three more days in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon has been delayed this year due to rain at many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rain warning coupled with thunderstorm and lightning in some districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Vijayawada city witnessed a sudden spell of rain on Monday evening, leaving several roads inundated.

Currently, the upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Mainly low-level easterly winds are prevailing over the State. Under the cyclonic circulations, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts would experience heavy rains at isolated areas.  

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon has been delayed this year due to rain at many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. IMD states the rain is due to the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds (clouds containing water droplets and are below 20,000 feet). “Conditions are also becoming favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from South India in the next two days,” an official said. With the gradual withdrawal of southwest monsoon from northern and central parts of India, conditions would become favourable for the commencement of northeast monsoon over East and Peninsular India by October 17 to October 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh coastal Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram Srikakulam Godavari district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp