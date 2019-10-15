Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government permits farmers to remove silt from water bodies

The State government on Monday made amendments to its earlier guidelines for removal of silt from water bodies by giving permission to farmers to do it.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Panic has gripped farmers of Maneswar block over brown plant hopper (BPH) infestation which had caused sever damage to paddy crops

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday made amendments to its earlier guidelines for removal of silt from water bodies by giving permission to farmers to do it. As part of the Neeru-Chettu programme, the previous TDP government had issued certain guidelines for removing silt from tanks by ‘private people’, who come forward to take up the task at their own cost.

Modifying the GO, the government replaced the word ‘private people’ with ‘farmers’. As per the GO, farmers who want to take up the removal of silt will be given permission after the provision of all the details pertaining to the place and with due certification from the RI concerned. Any commercial use of silt will be punishable, including seizure of vehicle used for the purpose and imposition of `1 lakh fine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra government Neeru-Chettu programme Andhra Pradesh farmers TDP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp