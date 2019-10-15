YSRC government permits farmers to remove silt from water bodies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday made amendments to its earlier guidelines for removal of silt from water bodies by giving permission to farmers to do it. As part of the Neeru-Chettu programme, the previous TDP government had issued certain guidelines for removing silt from tanks by ‘private people’, who come forward to take up the task at their own cost.

Modifying the GO, the government replaced the word ‘private people’ with ‘farmers’. As per the GO, farmers who want to take up the removal of silt will be given permission after the provision of all the details pertaining to the place and with due certification from the RI concerned. Any commercial use of silt will be punishable, including seizure of vehicle used for the purpose and imposition of `1 lakh fine.