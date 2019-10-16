Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana rules out any alliance with TDP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has predicted that the BJP would emerge as an alternative to the ruling party in the State. He, along with Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, flagged off the Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra here on Tuesday. The yatra will continue for the next 15 days. Addressing the gathering, Kanna said there is no question of tie-up with TDP. He called upon party workers to participate in the padayatra and asked them to create awareness among people on Central government schemes.