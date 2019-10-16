Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary directs government departments to clear Rs 6000 crore discoms’ dues

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and health and medical are the other departments which have arrears to clear.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam |Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Secretary (CS) LV Subramanyam directed the heads of departments, which haven’t paid power bills, to immediately take steps to clear the dues to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. Of the pending bills, water resources department alone owes discoms Rs 2,000 crore, while panchayat raj and rural development department has to pay about Rs 500 crore.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and health and medical are the other departments which have arrears to clear. In a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Subramanyam directed the principal finance secretary SS Rawat to expedite the clearance of files related to bill payments to discoms, and other proposals from Energy department related to payments. 

The Chief Secretary told the water resources department to clear the payments in convergence with the expenditure from the proposed water grid project. Similarly, the panchayat raj and rural development department was asked to use the general funds available at village level to pay the bills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyan power bills panchayat raj rural development department Municipal Administration
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp