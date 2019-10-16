Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre committed to establishing Kadapa steel plant, says BJP's national secretary Sunil Deodhar

Speaking on the occasion, Deodhar said the BJP leaders and workers always followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP CM Ramesh takes part in the Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra in Proddatur of Kadapa district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  The BJP activists, led by party national secretary Sunil Deodhar and MP CM Ramesh took out Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra in Proddatur on Tuesday. The yatra began at Potladurti in Yerraguntla mandal and passed through Ammavarisala Veedi, TB Road, Rajiv Circle and Gandhi Road in Proddatur.

Speaking on the occasion, Deodhar said the BJP leaders and workers always followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that he would strive to ensure that the Centre releases funds for the development of backward Rayalaseema region. He alleged that the previous TDP government diverted the funds released for the development of Rayalaseema region to other programmes.

The Central government is committed to establishing a steel factory in Kadapa district, he reiterated.
BJP district president Srinath Reddy and Mahila Morcha leader Jayalakshmi participated in the programme.

