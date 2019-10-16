Heavy rain likely in next 24 hrs in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue for the next 24 hours at many districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of central Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha, Chhattisgarh and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rains and thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. According to IMD, conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon. Further, northeast monsoon rains over southeast India will begin in the next few days.