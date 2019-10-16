Pilgrims from K’taka  killed in AP Accident

KAKINADA: Five pilgrims from Karnataka and two more from Anantapur were killed after a tourist mini-bus slipped into a ditch and overturned at Vali Sugreeva ghat road between Chinturu and Maredimilli of East Godavari district on Tuesday. Five more were injured in the accident and shifted to Rampachodavaram area hospital. The accident took place after the driver of the mini-bus lost control while attempting to give way to another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
