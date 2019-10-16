Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP activists clash: one killed, four injured

A man was killed and four others injured in a clash that took place between YSRC and TDP workers at Kuntibadra village of Kotturu mandal on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 16th October 2019 06:31 AM

TDP and YSRC workers cross paths while taking out separate rallies (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A man was killed and four others injured in a clash that took place between YSRC and TDP workers at Kuntibadra village of Kotturu mandal on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Kamaka Jangam, 55, (in picture) a resident of Kuntibadra village and a YSRC worker. 

According to Kotturu police, the clash took place over collecting mushrooms on the outskirts of the village. While collecting mushrooms, Kamaka Jangam and Kovada had a heated argument. The deceased and Kovvada families shared many family disputes.At about 7 pm, Kovvada of the TDP attacked Kamaka Jangam with a sharp object. The injury was deep and before Kanaka could be taken to the hospital, he died. 

In the clash that followed, four others from both parties sustained injuries. On coming to know about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Palakonda area hospital. They also shifted the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem.

As the activists belong to different political parties and have had previous rivalries, political colour added to the clash. Taking the murder of YSRC activist seriously, party institutional affairs in-charge Vijayasai Reddy spoke to the Director-General of Police and sought action against the culprits. He also sought the immediate arrest of the accused.

Chief Minister orders probe into scribe’s murder

 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the brutal murder of a Telugu daily reporter, Katha Satyanarayana, and termed it a barbaric act. Jagan spoke to DGP Gautam Sawang over phone as soon as he came to know about the development and ordered a probe into the incident, according to a press release from the DGP office. The Chief Minister directed the DGP to arrest the culprits immediately. Some unidentified persons brutally murdered Satyanarayana, at S Annavaram of Tuni mandal in East Godavari district. 

