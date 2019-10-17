Andhra Pradesh cabinet nod for promises made by CM Jagan Reddy during 'padayatra'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding financial constraints, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is all set to roll out a slew of schemes to benefit a cross-section of people. The State Cabinet, which met at the Secretariat on Wednesday, gave its nod to extend Rs 24,000 per year as financial assistance to handloom weavers to help them tide over the financial crisis, Rs 10,000 to fishermen for the period of the fishing ban and Rs 5,000 per month to junior advocates.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to release bonds worth Rs 4,741 crore to provide some relief to the debt-ridden discoms and give guarantee to the APSRTC to take Rs 1,000 crore term loan for replacing 3,677 old buses.

Disclosing the decisions cleared by the Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said as promised by the Chief Minister during his padayatra, the government decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to weavers.

The scheme christened ‘YSR Nethanna Hastham’ will be implemented from December 21. Survey for identification of the beneficiaries will be completed soon. The Cabinet also approved Rs 10,000 fishing ban period assistance to fishermen in the State.

The fishing ban is imposed from April 15 to June 14. Fishermen who own mechanised, motorised, non-motorised boats, as well as rafts for fishing, will be provided the aid. Preparations are being made to implement this scheme on November 21, the International Fisheries Day, the minister said.

“The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to increase diesel subsidy amount being provided to fishermen from the existing Rs 6.03 to Rs 9 per litre and set up diesel bunks near fishing harbours and jetties. The subsidy will also be implemented from November 21. As per government estimation, Rs 96.06 crore is required for the subsidy,’’ he added.

Stating that about 16,654 fishermen in Mummidivaram Assembly constituency are yet to get dues from GSPC mining company, the minister said that in case the ONGC does not come forward to pay the dues to the fishermen, the State government will pay the amount (Rs 80 crore) to them on November 21.

The minister said the Cabinet decided to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to junior advocates to fulfil the promise made by Jagan during his ‘padayatra’. This will be implemented on December 3, on the occasion of National Advocates Day. Under this, all those enrolled as junior advocates will be paid the stipend for three years.

Blaming the previous TDP government for the financial crisis being faced by discoms, the minister said that the Cabinet decided to release bonds worth Rs 4,741 crore to give some relief to them. Permission has been granted to the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation in this regard, he added.

Aimed at providing self-employment to youth, officials formulated a scheme to help the beneficiary to buy trucks by paying Rs 50,000. The vehicles will be utilised by them for transporting sand and various commodities of the Civil Supplies department. The CM’s vision is to provide at least Rs 20,000 monthly income to unemployed youth. “The CM wants this scheme designed in such a way that the beneficiary will become the owner of the truck after five years. Beneficiaries will be selected from BC, SC, ST, minority and Kapu community.

The government will stand as the guarantor for youths for loans from corporations to buy trucks. Beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery system under the supervision of district collector as the CM has issued unambiguous directions that there should be no involvement of ministers, MLAs and other public representatives in this regard,’’ the minister explained.

The Cabinet also approved a hike in the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. As many as 88,296 people are going to benefit and the government is going to spend Rs 211.91 crore.

To put a check on the exploitation of employees by outsourcing agencies, the Cabinet decided to set up an exclusive corporation for outsourcing employees. This will be regulated by the General Administration Department and wages will be credited directly to the bank accounts of outsourcing employees. The Cabinet cancelled the order issued by the previous government allotting 1.5 acres of land to Amodha publications at Paradesipalem. “The previous government gave Rs 40 crore worth precious land in the prime location of Vizag to the firm for Rs 50.05 lakh,’ Perni said.