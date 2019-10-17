Home States Andhra Pradesh

BCCI gives nod for four domestic matches at Ongole grounds

The matches will be played at the CSR Sarma College grounds and Cricket Prakasam Association (CPA) authorities are busy making necessary arrangements.

Published: 17th October 2019

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its approval to conduct four matches here at Ongole for the upcoming Under 16-Vijay Merchant’s Trophy, U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy and Ranji Trophy tournaments. BCCI has released a schedule for such and informed the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) accordingly. 

The matches will be played at the CSR Sarma College grounds and Cricket Prakasam Association (CPA) authorities are busy making necessary arrangements. Some national team, IPL players are expected to participate as their home teams will take part in the above-mentioned tournaments. 

Cricketers like fast bowler Ishant Sarma (Delhi), Pawan Negi (Rajasthan Royals), Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Navdeep Amarjeet Saini (Royal Challenge Bengaluru) are likely to participate. If all goes well and schedules permit, Team India openers Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan may also play for the Delhi team in their Ranji Trophy clash.

According to the information given to the ACA by BCCI, U-16 Vijay Merchant’s Trophy matches between AP and Karnataka will be held from October 31 to November 2. Later, U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy matches between AP and Punjab will be held from December 18 to December 21. 

For its next Ranji Trophy clash, AP and Delhi will play from December 17 to December 20. For the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy clash, AP and Hyderabad teams will play here from February 6 to February 9, 2020.

