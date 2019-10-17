Now, Andhra Bhavan in Delhi is plastic-free

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Resident Commissioner Bhavna Saxena on Wednesday declared the Bhavan premises in New Delhi ‘plastic-free’. The decision was taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Swachh Bharat’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhavna Saxena directed the AP Bhawan canteen to stop selling mineral water bottles and use paper bags for packing food. All the employees residing in the government quarters were also asked to avoid using plastic materials.