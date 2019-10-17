Now, SBI refuses loan to State: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has alleged that State government has failed in finding ways to generate revenue. The party sought to know how could the government provide 4 lakh jobs to YSRC activists under the precarious financial situation of the State.

“The TDP government increased revenue and spent money for the welfare of the poor. The YSRC government is stalling the development of the State and financial agencies have no trust in the government,’’ the TDP leaders alleged.

They were speaking at a meeting held under the chairmanship of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the State party office in Guntur.

“After the World Bank and Asian Bank, now the State Bank of India refused to give loans to the State,” they alleged. The TDP leaders also took exception to the remarks of police officials against Varla Ramaiah.