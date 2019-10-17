Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole police bust notorious inter-state house-breaking racket

District police busted an inter-State house-breaking racket and recovered about `28 lakh worth of cash, gold and silver articles. 

Published: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police busted an inter-State house-breaking racket and recovered about Rs 28 lakh worth of cash, gold and silver articles. 

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal revealed the particulars at a press meet conducted at the district police office here on Wednesday. 

He said that under the supervision of Chirala sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Y Jayarama Subba Reddy, Chirala DSP, local CIs and SIs nabbed two burglars and two of their associates. The SP appreciated the hard work and efforts of Chirala police. 

Accused persons —Kunchala Nagaraju, Chembeti Nagaraju, Kunchala Tirupatamma and Kunchala Rattamma— were arrested on Wednesday from Pedakakani and Bapatla areas. 

They were also involved in several other cases at Madhira PS of Khammam district, Bandaru Taluka PS and Kanchikacherla PS of Krishna district, Martur PS of Prakasam district, Chinnaganjam PS, Ongole II-Town PS, among others. From the accused, the police recovered gold (609 gm), silver (1,700 gm), Rs 4,85,000 cash and one Glamour motorcycle worth Rs 70,000, bringing the total worth to Rs 27,66,500. 

After several burglary incidents being reported between September 16 to 30 in the Kothapet area of Chirala town, the SDPO formed a special team led by CI- Inkollu on the basis of the complaints lodged. Soon, the team identified Kunchala and Chembeti through CCTV footage.

K Nagaraju was held first and confessed to his crimes. Ch Nagaraju was arrested from Bapatla afterwards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole police inter-State house-breaking racket chirala sdpo ongole dsp Khammam district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp