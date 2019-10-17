Ongole police bust notorious inter-state house-breaking racket

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police busted an inter-State house-breaking racket and recovered about Rs 28 lakh worth of cash, gold and silver articles.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal revealed the particulars at a press meet conducted at the district police office here on Wednesday.

He said that under the supervision of Chirala sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Y Jayarama Subba Reddy, Chirala DSP, local CIs and SIs nabbed two burglars and two of their associates. The SP appreciated the hard work and efforts of Chirala police.

Accused persons —Kunchala Nagaraju, Chembeti Nagaraju, Kunchala Tirupatamma and Kunchala Rattamma— were arrested on Wednesday from Pedakakani and Bapatla areas.

They were also involved in several other cases at Madhira PS of Khammam district, Bandaru Taluka PS and Kanchikacherla PS of Krishna district, Martur PS of Prakasam district, Chinnaganjam PS, Ongole II-Town PS, among others. From the accused, the police recovered gold (609 gm), silver (1,700 gm), Rs 4,85,000 cash and one Glamour motorcycle worth Rs 70,000, bringing the total worth to Rs 27,66,500.

After several burglary incidents being reported between September 16 to 30 in the Kothapet area of Chirala town, the SDPO formed a special team led by CI- Inkollu on the basis of the complaints lodged. Soon, the team identified Kunchala and Chembeti through CCTV footage.

K Nagaraju was held first and confessed to his crimes. Ch Nagaraju was arrested from Bapatla afterwards.