Stalker stabs woman, attempts suicide in Eluru district

In a shocking incident, a stalker brutally attacked a 22-year woman with a knife causing grievous injuries to her at Kavitam village in Poduru mandal of the district.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:22 AM

Stalker

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a shocking incident, a stalker brutally attacked a 22-year woman with a knife causing grievous injuries to her at Kavitam village in Poduru mandal of the district. Before attacking the girl, he consumed poison in a bid to end his life. The condition of the woman, who was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Eluru, and the stalker, who was admitted to another hospital, was critical.

According to Palakollu (Rural) circle inspector D Venkateswara Rao, the victim, Kovvuri Tejaswani, is studying degree in organic chemistry at SVKP College in Penugonda. Tejaswani, a native of Pentapadu village, is staying at her uncle’s house at Kavitam.

The accused, 32-year Medapati Sudhakar Reddy, a farmer, is a married man and has a son. Owing to family problems, he deserted his wife and son and is living with his parents at Kavitam.

Sudhakar Reddy allegedly used to stalk the woman while she was on her way to college. For the past one year, he has been pestering her to marry him.  

On Wednesday, Sudhakar Reddy once again accosted her and threatened to commit suicide if she spurned his proposal.  Tejaswanini turned back and was walking towards her uncle’s home, when Sudhakar Reddy took out a bottle of pesticide and swallowed its contents. He stabbed her on the head and arms. She collapsed in a pool of blood. Passersby took both of them to the local government hospital. As Tejaswani’s condition was found to be critical, she was shifted to the Eluru GGH.

