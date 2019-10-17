Three kids treated by ‘YouTube doctor’ out of danger

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three children, who were admitted to a private hospital in the city on Tuesday evening, after treatment given by a quack went awry, were out of danger on Wednesday.

The quack, Chiluveri Bhumeshwara Rao (50), a school dropout hailing from a village in Jagitial district of Telangana, reportedly picked up bits of medical knowledge by studying books and watching YouTube videos.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he made medicines for muscular dystrophy with the little knowledge he gained. He claimed he could cure any disease in less than four weeks.

The parents of Karanam Haranath Naidu, who died after he was administered some medicines by Bhumeshwara Rao, came to know about the quack’s “quick-fix cures”, through a family friend who watched his videos on YouTube. The boy had been suffering from muscular dystrophy and other neurological and respiratory-related ailments for the past few years. is parents fell for the quack’s YouTube video advertisement and brought the boy to Vijayawada on October 13.

Meanwhile, Government General Hospital officials said that they were waiting for postmortem report to ascertain the cause of Haranath’s death.