Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC groups clash over egg tenders 

The rival groups ‘belong’ to Finance Minister and Nandikotkur YSRC party in-charge

Published: 17th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

An activist who was injured in a clash between two YSRC groups at the DEO office in Kurnool on Wednesday following a row over egg tenders | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed at the DEO office in the Collectorate Complex here on Wednesday when two ruling YSRC groups clashed with each other over securing the tender for supply of eggs to all government schools.

Five people belonging to Dhone were injured and they are known to be followers of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The other group is belonging to Nandikotkur YSRC party in-charge Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy. With regard to eggs tender, the two groups were involved in a fight at the DEO office. Both group members pelted stones on one another creating panic on the Collectorate premises. The staff of the DEO office on noticing the atmosphere took to their heels. However, two persons received serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. The incident occurred when the DEO office conducted re-tenders for the supply of 7.9 crore eggs to 2,930 government schools across the district for the current academic year. Actually, the officials cancelled the same tender on July 25 due to the same cause. 

They recalled the tenders, which started on October 6 and ended on Wednesday. Several people arrived at the DEO office to submit hard copies to participate in the tender. Meantime, some YSRC activists belonging to Nandikotkur segment stopped Dhone people, also belonging to the same political party, at the entrance of the office and warned them not to participate in the tenders. Heated arguments took place between the followers of Rajendranath Reddy and Siddhartha. The two groups clashed over this and attacked each other with sticks, chappals and stones. Tension prevailed for two-three hours at the spot. Mustafa, Makbul Basha and Raghavendra Reddy were injured and shifted to KGGH. 

The police led by Three Town Circle Inspector Obulesu rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The CI said that they received a complaint from one group and registered a case against the other. “But they have been identified that they are followers of either the minister or Byreddy Siddhartha. We have started an inquiry,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kurnool collectorate office YSRC Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy Kurnool Government General Hospital KGGH
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp