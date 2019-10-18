Andhra Pradesh government to give independent houses instead of flats under housing for the poor initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has announced that the State government will give independent houses, instead of flats in multi-storied buildings, free of cost to the people under the housing for the poor initiative. He also said that a decision was taken to regularise the houses of the poor which were built without permission in less than two cents of unobjectionable land.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare modalities for regularisation of illegal constructions wherever there is no objection to such structures. Such identified structures built in two cents should be registered for a fee of `1, he said and told officials to fix the fee for those in above two cents.

Divulging the decisions taken by the Chief Minister during a review meeting on housing projects held on Thursday, Botcha explained that multi-storied buildings, as built by the previous government, were expensive to maintain.

“So, the Chief Minister, with a commitment to ensure housing for all, directed the officials to construct independent houses, depending on the availability of land, to the poor in urban and rural areas. A total of 20.47 lakh beneficiaries have been identified so far and the number will increase. Those without land will be given land and houses will be built in them. For those who have land, the government will construct houses,” he said.

While those in rural areas will be given houses in 1.5 cents, urban beneficiaries will get houses in a cent of land. About `12,000 crore will be spent on the initiative.