Andhra Pradesh government to review developmental works of Kondaveedu Fort

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA of Chilakaluripet Vidadala Rajani, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Kalli Siva Reddy and Janachaitanya Vedika State president VV Lakshman Reddy submitted a representation to Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar seeking the development of the fort.

The minister for finance Buggana Rajendranadh Reddy had directed Anand Kumar to conduct meetings with departments concerned at his chamber on October 18.

Regarding the meeting, Vidadala Rajani, along with others submitted a report to the collector, urging the government to take up developmental works on the fort to protect ancient history of the Reddy kingdom.

She asked to complete the construction of 0.75 km stretch of ghat road, substation to supply electricity, drinking water supply facility and toilets for tourists on Kondaveedu hill top.

She said the forest department should take up plantation and other developmental works and the police should start patrolling the area to control anti-social elements and digging of temples for valuables.

As part of the beatification, the officers should take revetment works of three tanks, arrange boating facility and carry out plantation in large scale to attract tourists, opined the MLA.

Lakshman Reddy said that the government should take up repair works of ancient miners, which are in dilapidated condition. He said that a guest house should be constructed on the hill-top for tourists coming from far-away places and for tourists to spend their holidays.

