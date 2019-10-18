Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to review developmental works of Kondaveedu Fort

The minister for finance Buggana Rajendranadh Reddy had directed Anand Kumar to conduct meetings with departments concerned at his chamber on October 18. 

Published: 18th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kondaveedu Fort (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA of Chilakaluripet Vidadala Rajani, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Kalli Siva Reddy and Janachaitanya Vedika State president VV Lakshman Reddy submitted a representation to Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar seeking the development of the fort. 
The minister for finance Buggana Rajendranadh Reddy had directed Anand Kumar to conduct meetings with departments concerned at his chamber on October 18. 

Regarding the meeting, Vidadala Rajani, along with others submitted a report to the collector, urging the government to take up developmental works on the fort to protect ancient history of the Reddy kingdom. 
She asked to complete the construction of 0.75 km stretch of ghat road, substation to supply electricity, drinking water supply facility and toilets for tourists on Kondaveedu hill top. 

She said the forest department should take up plantation and other developmental works and the police should start patrolling the area to control anti-social elements and digging of temples for valuables. 
As part of the beatification, the officers should take revetment works of three tanks, arrange boating facility and carry out plantation in large scale to attract tourists, opined the MLA. 

Lakshman Reddy said that the government should take up repair works of ancient miners, which are in dilapidated condition. He said that a guest house should be constructed on the hill-top for tourists coming from far-away places and for tourists to spend their holidays.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC MLA Chilakaluripet Vidadala Rajani Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Kalli Siva Reddy Janachaitanya Vedika VV Lakshman Reddy I Samuel Anand Kumar Guntur district collector
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp