Andhra transport officials seize Anantpur based Diwakar Travels buses for  inter-state motor carrier rules violation

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The transport officials conducted checks and seized eight buses belonging to Diwakar Travels in Anantapur district.

The officials found that the drivers did not have a driving licence and violated inter-state motor carrier rules. The officials seized four buses in Anantapur, three in Guntakal and one in Penukonda.

“The officials also seized one bus belonging to MG Brothers for overloading,” deputy transport commissioner Sivaram Prasad said. He said the inspection of buses would continue and the buses would be seized, if found violating rules.