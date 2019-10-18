Dare drama at Chamundi shrine as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh slug it out

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a day of high drama at Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari, as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh took their political slugfest to the lofty shrine on Thursday.

The hour-long episode garnered the attention of politicos and devotees alike. The rivals avoided direct confrontation but attacked each other in an oblique, rather filmi manner.

Vishwanath reached the temple at 8.50 am and paid obeisance. Mahesh, who drove up a few minutes later, waited till Vishwanath had exited the temple precincts. And while Mahesh remained inside, Vishwanath waited for him for over 40 minutes opposite the main entrance, with his supporters.

Meanwhile, attempts by police to convince both to vacate the place were brushed away. In fact, Vishwanath lost his cool and shouted at the men in khaki, asking them to bring Mahesh before him. He then got into his SUV to wait for his one-time friend. At 9.56 am, Vishwanath left, but not without mounting an attack on Mahesh, whom he termed a “hypocrite” and “escapist”. To this, Mahesh reiterated, “I vouch by my words”.

It all started with Mahesh accusing Vishwanath of succumbing to the lure of Rs 25 cr offered to him to switch sides. The allegation was made on the floor of the House, an irked Vishwanath dared him to prove his charges.

This had led to heated debate and dared Mahesh to prove his charges at the hill on October 17. He also insisted that Mahesh come along with the person who had allegedly struck the deal with him. Mahesh did reach the hill shrine, but alone. Before leaving, he questioned whether Vishwanath submitting his resignation was in consonance with the fundamental duties prescribed in the Constitution.