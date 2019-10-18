Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dare drama at Chamundi shrine as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh slug it out

Before leaving, he questioned whether Vishwanath submitting his resignation was in consonance with the fundamental duties prescribed in the Constitution. 

Published: 18th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It was a day of high drama at Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari, as former ministers AH Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh took their political slugfest to the lofty shrine on Thursday. 

The hour-long episode garnered the attention of politicos and devotees alike. The rivals avoided direct confrontation but attacked each other in an oblique, rather filmi manner. 

Vishwanath reached the temple at 8.50 am and paid obeisance. Mahesh, who drove up a few minutes later, waited till Vishwanath had exited the temple precincts. And while Mahesh remained inside, Vishwanath waited for him for over 40 minutes opposite the main entrance, with his supporters. 

Meanwhile, attempts by police to convince both to vacate the place were brushed away. In fact, Vishwanath lost his cool and shouted at the men in khaki, asking them to bring Mahesh before him. He then got into his SUV to wait for his one-time friend. At 9.56 am, Vishwanath left, but not without mounting an attack on Mahesh, whom he termed a “hypocrite” and “escapist”. To this, Mahesh reiterated, “I vouch by my words”.

It all started with Mahesh accusing Vishwanath of succumbing to the lure of Rs 25 cr offered to him to switch sides. The allegation was made on the floor of the House, an irked Vishwanath dared him to prove his charges.

This had led to heated debate and dared Mahesh to prove his charges at the hill on October 17. He also insisted that Mahesh come along with the person who had allegedly struck the deal with him. Mahesh did reach the hill shrine, but alone. Before leaving, he questioned whether Vishwanath submitting his resignation was in consonance with the fundamental duties prescribed in the Constitution. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chamundi Hill Goddess Chamundeshwari AH Vishwanath Sa Ra Mahesh
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp