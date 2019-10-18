Home States Andhra Pradesh

Experts pull out iron railing of Royal Vasishta

After private boat capsized in River Godavari on Sept 15, works of retrieving boat restarted on Tuesday

Published: 18th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Team of marine experts, led by Dharmadi Satyam, bringing out the iron railing of Royal Vasishta from River Godavari at Kachaluru in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After having hooked Royal Vasishta, the boat which capsized in River Godavari at Kachaluru in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district on September 15, with an anchor on Wednesday, the team of marine experts led by Dharmadi Satyam finally succeeded in retrieving a part of the boat, the iron railing on Thursday. 

The team restarted the work of retrieving the capsized boat on Tuesday and the iron railing was pulled out by Thursday afternoon, 33 days after the incident. 

Dharmadi Satyam spoke to the media after the development, “We identified the location of the boat two days back. Although the boat was previously at a depth of 130-140 feet, now it is under 50 feet. It will take another two to three days to retrieve it entirely. We will put all our efforts in and not leave any stone unturned.”

He further said that the marine team was using 700 metre of iron rope and 3,000 feet of nylon ropes for the venture. Days of rain and heavy flow from the upstream hampered the works before. But on Thursday as per Satyam, the weather and low water flow permitted them to continue with the operations.

“We will continue our rescue operation until the boat is completely brought out. We will resume our operation on Friday morning,” he added.  Satyam also emphasised on the importance of satellite phones and wireless sets in the endeavour.

Wife of the victim gets a job on compassionate grounds

Vijayawada: A month after the death of Narsapuram’s Amareswara Swamy temple Executive Officer (EO) in the Royal Vasistha boat capsize incident in River Godavari, the State government provided a government job to the wife of the deceased on compassionate grounds. Raghuram, the EO of the Narsapuram temple was one of the victims in the September 15 boat capsize incident.

The government had announced that a job will be provided to his wife, Nagajyothi apart from the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh, which was already handed over. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Thursday handed over the appointment letter to Nagajyothi. She was given the rank of a Grade-III Executive Officer. Leaders of AP NGOs Association and Endowments Department Employees’ Union expressed happiness over the prompt action taken by the government

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Vasishta River Godavari Devipatnam Mandal East Godavari district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp