Jagan Mohan Reddy government stifling voice of media: TDP politburo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the “curbs” imposed by the State government on media, the TDP politburo, which met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Thursday, accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of stifling the voice of media in the State.

“The decision of the YSRC government to suppress those pointing out its misdeeds is nothing but a cowardly act. As the YSRC leaders lack confidence and sincerity in their works, they are afraid of the media,’’ Naidu opined.

Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy came up with restrictions on media by issuing a GO in February, 2007 and he was forced to withdraw the same on the floor of the Assembly after criticism from various corners, senior TDP leader Somireddy recalled. Jagan came up with the same GO in a different format to control print, electronic and social media, he alleged.