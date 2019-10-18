Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lightning at sea on Vizag coast, one fisherman goes missing

Family memebers of the missing fisherman (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One fisherman was seriously injured and another went missing when lightning struck, while they were fishing in a motorised fibre boat in mid sea off Visakhapatnam coast on Thursday. 
Search is on for the missing fisherman Aarasavalli Polaraju, 18, while injured fisherman Pilla Satish, 24, was admitted to a private hospital.

Six fishermen from Pedajalripeta ventured into the sea for fishing tuna fish in the fibre boat when the unfortunate incident occurred at about 20 nautical miles away from the city. 

Satish, who is being treated at a private hospital, has been declared by doctors to be out of danger. Four others returned unhurt, Assistant Director of Fisheries P Laxman Rao said. 

The boat in which they went has an overall length of 36 metres. The Coast Guard was alerted after the Fisheries Department informed the district administration regarding the incident. Several boats joined the search operation to trace the missing fisherman, National Fish Workers’ Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said.
 

