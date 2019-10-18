Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rejoinder before filing case against defamatory news reported with malafide intention: Andhra Pradesh government

The sources cited GOs issued by the TDP government permitting officials to sue the media.

Andhra Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Cabinet gave its nod to the Secretaries of government departments to take legal action against defamatory news being reported with malafide intention in print, electronic and social media, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday clarified that the government would follow the due process before taking any such step. “We do not have any objection if the media points out our mistakes with proof. We are ready to rectify our mistakes,’’ Nani clarified. 

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said a section of the media was trying to tarnish the image of the government though it was working in public interest without giving scope for corruption. He cited ‘misinformation’ campaign on reverse tendering to buttress his claim that a section of the media was trying to defame the government. He said the reverse tendering  helped the exchequer save `750 crore. 
Referring to ‘unsubstantiated’ reports in a section of the media on the appointment of grama volunteers and the proposal to purchase electric buses, Nani termed them  ‘deliberate attempts’ to dent the morale of the government.

On the process to be followed before taking legal action, Nani said the commissioner will issue a rejoinder against any unsubstantiated media report seeking correction in the same prominent way the wrongly published/televised news was carried, including the placement/timeslot  and clarity. “If all such procedures fail to get the desired response, the Commissioner will move court and take legal recourse by filing a case as per the applicable sections of law,’’ Nani said. As per the decision taken on Wednesday, secretaries of the departments were directed to file complaints against false media reports.

Government sources recalled that former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had in the past threatened media with legal action for exposing his ‘misdeeds’. The sources cited GOs issued by the TDP government permitting officials to sue the media.

In one of the GOs, issued on March 28, 2019, the then TDP government permitted the then CEO of RTGS Babu A to file complaints in a competent court of law against the editor of ‘Sakshi’, owned by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family, for publishing news against the RTGS activities. Similarly, in another GO issued in October 2018, the TDP government gave permission to the then CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar to file a complaint against the editor of Sakshi.

