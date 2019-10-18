YSRC MLA from Tuni booked in scribe’s murder case

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Tuni YSRC MLA and government chief whip Dadisetti Raja in connection with the murder of a vernacular newspaper reporter, Kata Satyanarayana, on Tuesday following a complaint from the family members of the victim.

Following social media reports that the victim had received threats from a rowdy-sheeter and the same was recorded by the reporter. The police reportedly collected the voice with the help of IT Core.

The rowdy-sheeter, identified as Gabu Raju, allegedly threatened to harm Satyanarayana and his children if he did not disclose the name of the person who gave information about a police case registered against him. During the phone conversation, the rowdy-sheeter reportedly told the victim that the MLA had spent `28 lakh to save him from one of the police cases registered against him

Tuni rural police CI K Kishorbabu told the media the victim’s family named the MLA, Gabu Raja, Muralasetti Naga Venkata Ramana, Makilodi Bujji, Peddireddy Suresh and Gabu Ganesh as suspects in the murder case.

Though the slain reporter complained to police on September 10 that he had received threat from the rowdy, they did not take it seriously. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted to the murder and directed police not to spare any one.