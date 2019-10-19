Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 injured in Kakinada's firecracker unit blast

The condition of Nagababu and Krishnamurthy is stated to be critical. Korangi Sub-Inspector Y Satish said the cracker manufacturing unit was registered in the name of Yerramanedi Anjaneyulu. 

Published: 19th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In the second incident in East Godavari district in less than 20 days, an explosion in a firecracker unit left 10 persons injured, two of them seriously, at G Vemavaram village in Thallarevu mandal on Friday. 

The injured included Yerramanedi Satyam, Brahmam, Nagababu, Satyanarayana, Krishnamurthy, Govindaraju, Nageswara Rao, Neela Venkatesh, Neela Ramakrishna and Gandi Govind. All the injured were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. The condition of Nagababu and Krishnamurthy is stated to be critical. Korangi Sub-Inspector Y Satish said the cracker manufacturing unit was registered in the name of Yerramanedi Anjaneyulu. 

Kakinada DSP Karanam Kumar said the unit did not have a licence and no safety measures were in place. It is learnt that Anjaneyulu did not renew his NOC for the unit from the fire services department after its expiry on January 20, 2019. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu visited the blast victims at the GGH. He directed the police to take action against illegal cracker manufacturing units.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari district G Vemavaram village Thallarevu mandal Kakinada DSP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp