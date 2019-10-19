10 injured in Kakinada's firecracker unit blast

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In the second incident in East Godavari district in less than 20 days, an explosion in a firecracker unit left 10 persons injured, two of them seriously, at G Vemavaram village in Thallarevu mandal on Friday.

The injured included Yerramanedi Satyam, Brahmam, Nagababu, Satyanarayana, Krishnamurthy, Govindaraju, Nageswara Rao, Neela Venkatesh, Neela Ramakrishna and Gandi Govind. All the injured were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. The condition of Nagababu and Krishnamurthy is stated to be critical. Korangi Sub-Inspector Y Satish said the cracker manufacturing unit was registered in the name of Yerramanedi Anjaneyulu.

Kakinada DSP Karanam Kumar said the unit did not have a licence and no safety measures were in place. It is learnt that Anjaneyulu did not renew his NOC for the unit from the fire services department after its expiry on January 20, 2019. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu visited the blast victims at the GGH. He directed the police to take action against illegal cracker manufacturing units.

