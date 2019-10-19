30,000 aspirants to appear for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 on October 20 

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for holding Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019 for recruitment and promotion of lecturers and professors at eight centres in the State on October 20, Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said here on Friday.
Speaking to media persons, the vice-chancellor said 30,020 candidates will appear for the test. Vizag heads the table with 7,805 candidates appearing for the test, followed by Guntur with 6,606 candidates, he said.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given its approval for holding the APSET in 30 subjects. The exam will be conducted at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. He said the test will be held at 14 exam centres in Visakhapatnam, at six centres in Rajamahendravaram, 11 in Guntur, four in Nellore, four in Anantapur, seven in Tirupati, six in Kadapa and at eight exam centres in Kurnool.
Reddy said all applicants should turn up at the venue one hour before the exam and stressed there will be no negative marks in the exam. No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall before 12.45 pm. The exam will be held in two parts—test for Paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper 2 will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and there will be 300 marks for both papers put together, he said.
The Paper 1, which is common for all candidates, will be held in English and Telugu languages, while Paper 2 will be held in English and Telugu languages in commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology, while all the remaining papers will be held in English language, he said.
Life Sciences has topped the list of subjects as 4,699 candidates opted for it, while Chemical Sciences stood second with 3,439 candidates.
The candidates should use only blue or black ballpoint pen for darkening the correct response in Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets. The candidates will not be allowed to use cell phones, calculators, log tables and any other electronic gadgets. The visually- challenged candidates, who are utilising a scribe, will be given an extra time of 20 minutes. The preliminary key of APSET 2019 will be released on October 22 and objections, if any, will be received up to 5 pm on October 24. The results of the test will be announced after verification by the UGC steering committee. It may take 35 to 40 days.