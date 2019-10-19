30,000 aspirants to appear for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019 on October 20 

Reddy said all applicants should turn up at the venue one hour before the exam and stressed there will be no negative marks in the exam. No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall before 12.45 pm. The exam will be held in two parts—test for Paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper 2 will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and there will be 300 marks for both papers put together, he said.

The Paper 1, which is common for all candidates, will be held in English and Telugu languages, while Paper 2 will be held in English and Telugu languages in commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology, while all the remaining papers will be held in English language, he said.