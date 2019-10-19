Home States Andhra Pradesh

80% girls found anaemic in Srikakulam district

A recent survey, conducted by Medical and Health officials, has found that almost 80 per cent of girls are  anaemic in the district.

Published: 19th October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A recent survey, conducted by Medical and Health officials, has found that almost 80 per cent of girls are anaemic in the district. According to medical officials, the recommended normal haemoglobin in females is 12 gm. 

The haemoglobin screening drive was conducted among girl students between 11 and 18 years of age. The drive was conducted after the reopening of schools and junior colleges this year.  According to the survey reports, only 11,598 girls tested above 11 gm haemoglobin out of 92,007 girls tested in the district. While haemoglobin levels of 58,422 girls was between 9 and 11 gm, 21,696 girls tested between 7 and 9 gm. About 291 were found anaemic with haemoglobin levels below 7 gm. 

In tribal areas, only 1,772 girls tested above 11 gm of haemoglobin out of the 23,605 girls. About 15,370 girls were tested haemoglobin level between 9 and 11 gm. Haemoglobin level of 6,426 girls was between 7 and 9 gm, while 37 girls tested below 7 gm. 

District Medical and Health Officer M Chenchayya said they conducted haemoglobin screening among the girls of Classes 6 to Intermediate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical and Health officials anaemia anaemic girls haemoglobin screening
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp