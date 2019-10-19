Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government yet to take call on status of 29 capital villages

The name of the canteens and other modalities would be informed once finalised, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the government is yet to take a call if the 29 capital villages will either be gram panchayats or a municipality or a corporation. 

He added that a decision on whether to conduct local body elections, likely to be held in January, would be taken after the government finalises the status of the villages. Further, Botcha explained that steps were being taken to re-launch government canteens by Ugadi next year.

To a query on the capital development in a press conference on Friday, the minister noted that farmers from the said villages had met him. “They asked what would be the status of their villages. The government has not taken a decision,” he said. 

Talking about government (Anna) canteens, which were discontinued after the YSRC came to power, the minister said, “Chief Minister directed that the canteens be established near hospitals. We are working on it. We haven’t earmarked any budget this time, but will do in the next budget so that we can start the canteens by Ugadi.” 

The name of the canteens and other modalities would be informed once finalised, he added.
The minister also said that the expert committee will begin their tour next week across the State to interact with all the stakeholders to make recommendations on where and how the capital has to be developed.

Now, Alla wants a capital city in Mangalagiri

Guntur: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has urged the State government to construct the capital city in Mangalagiri as 10,000 acres of government land is available there. The YSRC leader said he would meet expert committee on capital, with the demand. He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to give back lands to the farmers in Amaravati.

