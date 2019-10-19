Diseases haunt uranium mining hit-villages

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Retired scientist of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Dr K Babu Rao has claimed that people were suffering from various illnesses in the uranium mining-affected villages.

A team comprising Babu Rao, Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Professor Dr V Ramana Dhara and Human Rights Forum State vice-president K Jayasri visited Kanam, Krinda Kottala, Kanampalle, Bhumayyagaripalle and Mabbuchintalapalle on Friday and interacted with the victims. The scientist examined the victims with skin diseases.

Babu Rao said that he found some women had developed lumps in their jaws. He stated that the people here do not even have proper medical facilities.

The scientist explained that people have been suffering from various ailments due to water contamination. He came down heavily on the UCIL management and the government for failing to supply required quantity of purified drinking water to the affected villages. He urged the UCIL and the government to take steps to supply 20 to 25 litres of purified drinking water for each household.

Stop uranium exploration in Nallamala forest: AIYF

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State general secretary N Lenin has demanded that the government take steps to stop uranium exploration in Nallamala forest. Various youth organisations, student unions and caste-based associations, led by AIYF Nandyal division committee, held a roundtable at the CPI office in Nandyal on Friday. Meanwhile, the roundtable had warned of intensifying the agitation if the CM did not take steps to stop uranium exploration in Nallamala.

Govt urged to pass resolution against mining on TS lines

Nellore: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has warned of launching an agitation against uranium mining in Nellore district. He visited Padamati Kambhampadu in Ananthasagaram mandal on Friday where officials of Atomic Minerals Directorate had recently conducted drilling for collecting samples on the presence of uranium element.

The CPI leader said that uranium mining will pollute soil, groundwater and water bodies. “Since the Telangana Assembly had already passed a resolution against uranium mining, we want the AP government too to pass such a resolution,” he said. He stated that the soil and groundwater would get polluted in Somasila region if the companies take up drilling. “We will organise a roundtable on uranium mining in Vijayawada with all political parties and organisations soon.”