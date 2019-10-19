Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy 1,000 times better than son Jagan Reddy: Chandrababu Naidu

Published: 19th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the “curbs” imposed by the government on media, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was 1,000 times better than his son and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Though YSR came up with a Government Order to restrict media in 2007, he withdrew it after criticism from various corners. Jagan has taken a similar action to stifle the voice of media and is adamant to implement the same,” Naidu observed. 

Speaking to media persons at the TDP State office in Guntur on Friday, Naidu said that after failing on all fronts in the past five months, the YSRC government was trying to file criminal cases against media houses for questioning the same. “Every individual and organisation including Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, legislative bodies, courts and media should abide by the Constitution. At least now, Jagan should withdraw the decision. You (Jagan) should remember that such curbs on media will turn into a death knell for your political career,’’ Naidu observed. 

Taking a serious note of DGP Gautam Sawang’s warning to send notices to him, Naidu sought to know how could the DGP make such statements against a person, who was CM for 14 years and Leader of the Opposition for over 11 years. He also found fault with the police officer association representatives for conducting a press conference on the premises of the DGP office and threatening the opposition party leaders. “Is it the DGP office or that of the YSRC?” he asked.  “What is wrong in TDP leader Varla Ramaiah pointing out the failure of the State police in arresting the assailants of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy? Why are you changing the Kadapa SPs and forming a series of SITs to probe the case? Naidu asked.   

