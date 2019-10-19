Guntur district police conduct body-building competition ahead of Police commemoration day on October 21

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district police conducted a body-building competition as part of the week-long celebrations ahead of the Police commemoration day on October 21 at Guntur on Thursday night.

Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao presented awards to participants and said body workouts were a great way to strengthen the bones and bulk up muscles, which is more so necessary for the police personnel because of the nature of their duty.

Constable M Saidulu in 60-kg category, constable Md Saif Ulla in 70-kg category, constable S Sankara Babu in 80-kg category, O Muralikrishna in 90-kg category ranked first in the competition. Constable L Nagaraju secured second position in the 60-kg category.

Additional SPs Chakravarty, AR Prasad, retired DIG Ch Yesuratnam, AR DSP Chinni Krishna, SB CI Balasubramanyam, CI Venkanna Chowdary and others participated.