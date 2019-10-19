Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation identifies 1,200 vacant sites in city, to penalise owners

The Corporation will continue its drive of cleaning such properties after a second round of inspection by the officials concerned,” she said.

Published: 19th October 2019 06:16 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation(GMC) has identified 1,200 vacant sites in the city filled with stagnant water, garbage and shrubs which are causing inconvenience to the people living in the neighbourhoods and decided to take action against their owners as per rules specified in the Municipal Act. 

Medical and Health Officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani said as per revenue department records, 7,000 vacant sites exist but 1200 of them are situated in prime locations of the city.  Commissioner C Anuradha said the Corporation is taking all necessary steps to ensure a clean and green environment in the city by clearing all vacant sites of stagnant water so that they do not turn into mosquito breeding grounds. 

“Vacant sites were identified at Brodipet, Vikas Nagar, Siddhartha Nagar and Navbharat Nagar to take action against landowners. The Corporation will continue its drive of cleaning such properties after a second round of inspection by the officials concerned,” she said.

