Guntur Transport department fines Gowtham Automotives Rs 1 crore for violation of laws

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Transport department deputy commissioner E Meera Prasad said that Gowtham Automotives owner Kodela Siva Ram paid fine of Rs 1 crore imposed by the Transport department for violation of norms.

The department conducted an inspection and found 566 vehicles delivered without paying temporary registration certificate fee and life tax so the officers seized his showroom in August.

He said that the department already collected `41 lakh of life tax from the showroom owner and issued temporary registration certificates. Then the department imposed the fine of `1 crore on the showroom for violation of norms, so the owner Kodela Siva Ram paid the fine on Friday.

Further, the department collected fine of Rs 1,39,50,000 from different showrooms, including Gowtham Automotives, who were not paying life taxes and temporary registration certificates in Guntur district on Friday.

Yerramsetty Motors of Narasaraopet and Guntur paid `1.5 lakh, Jubilant Avenues (Royal Enfield showroom) of Guntur paid `50,000, Santosh Automotives of Guntur paid `25 lakh, Associated Auto Services of Guntur paid `10 lakh and Nagendra Motors of Krosuru paid `1.5 lakh fine.

Deputy commissioner of Transport department Meera Prasad said that the department will continue inspections and impose fines if they found any violations of norms by showroom owners.

