Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Transport department fines Gowtham Automotives Rs 1 crore for violation of laws

Deputy commissioner of Transport department Meera Prasad said that the department will continue inspections and impose fines if they found any violations of norms by showroom owners. 

Published: 19th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Transport department deputy commissioner E Meera Prasad said that Gowtham Automotives owner Kodela Siva Ram paid fine of Rs 1 crore imposed by the Transport department for violation of norms. 
The department conducted an inspection and found 566 vehicles delivered without paying temporary registration certificate fee and life tax so the officers seized his showroom in August. 

He said that the department already collected `41 lakh of life tax from the showroom owner and issued temporary registration certificates. Then the department imposed the fine of `1 crore on the showroom for violation of norms, so the owner Kodela Siva Ram paid the fine on Friday.   

Further, the department collected fine of Rs 1,39,50,000 from different showrooms, including Gowtham Automotives, who were not paying life taxes and temporary registration certificates in Guntur district on Friday. 

Yerramsetty Motors of Narasaraopet and Guntur paid `1.5 lakh, Jubilant Avenues (Royal Enfield showroom) of Guntur paid `50,000, Santosh Automotives of Guntur paid `25 lakh, Associated Auto Services of Guntur paid `10 lakh and Nagendra Motors of Krosuru paid `1.5 lakh fine. 

Deputy commissioner of Transport department Meera Prasad said that the department will continue inspections and impose fines if they found any violations of norms by showroom owners. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur transport department Gowtham Automotives Yerramsetty Motors of Narasaraopet fine life tax temporary registration
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp