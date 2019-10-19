Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Housing for all’ beneficiaries who paid booking fees, instalments a worried lot

These people paid the first installment amount. People are afraid the YSRC government will forfeit their payments and works on the projects will cease.

Published: 19th October 2019 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : People across the State who paid instalments and registration fees for the ‘Housing for All’ scheme announced by the previous TDP government are worried that their dreams of owning their houses will come to nought as they feel the actions of the present government indicate they are not interested in pursuing the project.

The previous government announced a scheme under which 16,000 houses were to be provided to the urban poor in three phases. The public responded positively and thousands submitted applications for the same along with registration fees. 

Some of them even paid instalment amounts as the list of allotted beneficiaries was announced. However, the process was halted after the election code of conduct came into effect. 

Planning on two housing projects had also begun. In the first phase, Chintala Urban Housing project comprising of 1500 houses was to be constructed while in the second phase, works would begin on the Koppolu Urban Housing project to accommodate 14,656 people. For the first project, 1,800 people submitted applications out of which 1,500 of them paid up to three instalments. Authorities even completed the lottery process for the allocation and registration of houses to the beneficiaries of the Chintala project. 

For the Koppulu Housing Project, 24,000 people applied and after thorough screening, 14,700 of them were declared to be eligible. 

These people paid the first instalment amount. People are afraid the YSRC government will forfeit their payments and works on the projects will cease.

Speaking on this issue, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) Municipal Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy said, “Beneficiaries who received flat allotment letters need not worry. Some of the applicants, who failed to get flats via lottery applied for a refund of their application money and after getting the government’s approval, we refunded money to around 120 out of the 250 applicants.” 

