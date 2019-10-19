Tenali Municipality commissioner conducts surprise checks to check efficacy of plastic ban

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hefty fines would be imposed on shopkeepers selling or distributing single-use plastic, moreover their shops can also be seized, warned Tenali Municipality commissioner D Ravindra after conducting surprise checks on several shops in the town on Friday.

Shops at Main Bazar, Ganganammapet, Market Centre and other areas in Tenali were checked. The commissioner instructed officers concerned to file cases against erring traders as per the Municipal Act.

“The municipality has already put a ban on single-use plastic, so the traders should cooperate with the officials and strictly put a stop on this,” the civic body chief added. Sanitary inspectors D Srinivasa Rao, A Ramachandra Rao and others also participated.

