98 per cent of Spandana petitions resolved: Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the 31,773 petitions received in 13 ‘Spandana’ programmes held across the State from July 1, the police have successfully resolved 31,119 by filing FIRs in 7,442 and disposing of 23,677 complaints at the station level after counselling both the parties.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said 98 per cent of the petitions received under ‘Spandana’ had been resolved.

As many as 654 petitions (2 per cent) are pending and legal opinion has been sought on the complaints for further proceedings.

Interestingly, around 25 per cent of the complaints (8,026) are related to civil disputes such as land litigation and money-related disputes, and 17 per cent (5,208) physical attacks, 16 per cent crime against women, 3,273 white-collar offences and 2,552 family disputes.

“The Spandana is evoking a good response with women and weaker sections coming forward to file complaints on harassment, molestation, and rape. In the past, women used to suffer in silence and very rarely approach the police to lodge their complaints. The scenario has changed now. There is an increase in harassment cases by 38.5 per cent when compared to the previous year. Of the total, 52 per cent of the complainants are women. We achieved it by speedy disposal of cases and reviewing the performance of officials,” the DGP said.