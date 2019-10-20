Home States Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari district firecracker unit seized day after explosion

CM Jagan takes stock of situation, orders inspections at all such units across State

Published: 20th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: A day after the blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in East Godavari that left 10 injured, the district authorities on Saturday seized the unit in Vemavaram village and also raided other factories to check if they had the required licences and certificates.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation and sought details of the two fire mishaps that took place in such units in the last 20 days. Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, after a meeting with Jagan on the day, told the media that the Chief Minister has ordered inspections at all such units across the State, and asked the officials to help the victims in Vemawaram in every possible way.

“The Chief Minister has ordered the seizure of the cracker manufacturing units in case if any error is found in their functioning,” said Kanna Babu. The Minister added the police department was asked to conduct thorough inspections at the factories, godowns and shops that sell crackers ahead of the Diwali festival.
Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector Muralidhar Reddy visited the 10 victims of the explosion at Kakinada government hospital and asked the doctors to provide the best available treatment.

The revenue officials seized the licence of the Vemavaram unit. According to officials, six of the nine workers who were injured in the Vetlapalem cracker unit explosion last month, have died during treatment.  East Godavari has several cracker manufacturing units, all of whom had availed no-objection certificates till 2021 from the joint collector. Officials of were asked to conduct inspections at these units as many reportedly did not follow the safety measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
firecracker manufacturing unit East Godavari Vemavaram village YS Jagan Mohan Reddy K Kanna Babu
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp