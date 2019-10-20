Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Rural SP visits violence-prone villages

The SP interacted with students in the government school. Additional SP Prasad Rao, Gurajala DSP K Srihari, CI Bhaktavashala Reddy and other officers accompanied the SP during his visit. 
 

Published: 20th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur district Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao presenting awards to the body-building competition winners (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Asking people to refrain from group clashing and cooperate with the police to maintain peace, Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao visited Atmakur (Durgi mandal) and Jangameswarapadu (Gurazala) in Guntur district on Saturday. 

He interacted with the public and students in their respective villages and asked them instead focus on their children’s future and help them lead a disciplined life. 

The police will maintain tight security in the violence-prone areas, he said, adding that stern action will be taken against any individual if he/she was involved in any violence. 

“The police are focusing on the people’s welfare in vulnerable villages. Pickets have been set up to address the villagers problems so the people should keep their differences aside and live happily together.” 

The SP interacted with students in the government school. Additional SP Prasad Rao, Gurajala DSP K Srihari, CI Bhaktavashala Reddy and other officers accompanied the SP during his visit. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Rural SP Atmakur Jangameswarapadu Guntur district
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp