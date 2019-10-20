Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur's rythu bazar offers free vegetables for giving up plastic bags

In a first, a rythu bazar in Tenali of Guntur district is offering vegetables in return for plastic bags and bottles.

Published: 20th October 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar launches vegetables for plastic campaign (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a first, a rythu bazar in Tenali of Guntur district is offering vegetables in return for plastic bags and bottles. The public gets vegetables of the same weight of the plastic items they provide to the sellers. 

The officials, who said the initiative was launched at Burripalem rythu bazar on a pilot basis, would be extended to the remaining three farmers’ markets in the town soon. The scheme, which aims at bringing awareness among the public about the growing need to shun synthetic items and promote the usage of reusable jute and cotton bags, was launched by YSRC Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, in coordination with civic officials and the rythu bazar management. 

Municipal health officer BV Ramana said the municipality was regularly conducting campaigns against single-use plastic items, which has resulted in the wholesalers completely boycotting them. The new scheme was initiated to let people know the alternatives of plastic bags, which was why vegetables were offered for free in return for plastic products on Friday as per the directions of MLA Siva Kumar, Ramana added. The civic body staff had earlier distributed pamphlets, conducted door-to-door campaigning, and screened short films through local channels to spread the message of boycotting single-use plastic items and asking for the public’s cooperation in making the scheme a success. 

MLA Siva Kumar said the officials had separated different vegetables for distribution to the customers. Stating that the programme would be extended to the remaining rythu bazars, he urged the citizens to adopt cloth bags as an alternative to the plastic ones for a healthy environment. 
CI Rajesh, former councillor Tadiboina Ramesh and YSRC local leaders Buchi Babu, Sk Abdul Rashid and H Gowrisankar also participated in the drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rythu bazar Tenali Guntur district plastic bags rythu bazar management YSRC Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar Buchi Babu Sk Abdul Rashid H Gowrisankar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp