Heavy rain may lash Coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 3 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm activity is likely to hit the districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next three days. On Saturday, many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh received heavy rain. There are mainly south easterlies prevailing all over the State.

On Saturday, a low-pressure area lying over the east-central Arabian Sea and an associated cyclonic circulation is likely to become more marked over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours.

A trough of low at mean sea level lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of northeast monsoon, heavy rain and thunderstorm activity may prevail in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

On Saturday, heavy rain was recorded at Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari and Prakasam districts.