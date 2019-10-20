Public data entry system starts in Visakhapatnam district to remove middlemen 

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: To eliminate middlemen and ensure transparency in registrations, a pilot project of public data entry programme, introduced in Visakhapatnam district, as a part of reforms in registration department has evoked good public response despite minor hiccups, which are being rectified to make it more foolproof before launching the same across the State on November 1 .

Speaking to TNIE, District Registrar K Manmadha Rao said the government introduced the system in registration department to eradicate middlemen, ensure transparency, accountability and momentum. The programme was launched as a pilot project on October 7 in Vizag and Krishna districts.

Registrations DIG Siddhardha Jain has formed two teams, headed by the joint inspector general and additional inspector general, to spread awareness about the people-friendly project. While one team is looking after districts from Krishna to Srikakulam districts, the other team is working in districts from Guntur to Chittoor. The teams are holding workshops with lawyers, bankers, chartered accountants, business components and public organisations to seek opinion with regard to the system and give suggestions to further strengthen it. Workshops have already been held in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. On October 16, a workshop was held in the city where several bankers, advocates, business correspondents and others attended. They raised several queries on the public data entry programme.

Manmadha Rao said, those who want to make their own document, should create their login and generate password by visiting registration.ap.gov.in. After creating the user ID, they should log onto the website where they should provide personal details of both buyer and seller and details of land or property in the prescribed columns. After completing them, they can download the document. They will also be prompted to book a slot for getting registration of their property or land and choose the time and date of their choice as in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, most people prefer auspicious time for registrations.

Once they book the slot, the documents will go directly to Sub-Registrar’s portal where he will verify them and if necessary will send them back to the user for corrections. Since there is an option for editing, they can edit the document and submit it. The system will not only avoid middlemen but also saves a lot of waiting time for registration. In view of low computer literacy among people from rural areas and semi-literates, help desks have been set up at the sub-registrar offices to help them prepare the document online. The help desks will continue to function, the Registrar said.

Though it isn’t mandatory to go for online documentation, people who are vexed with middlemen are keen to utilise the facility. He said the biggest advantage for people was that they will know the correct details of duty fee, property boundaries, and registration fee.