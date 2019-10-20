YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government releases Rs 263 crore for AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to the AgriGold victims, the State government-sanctioned Rs 263 crore for distribution among those who deposited Rs 10,000 and below with the scam-hit company. Over 3.69 lakh depositors are expected to get a refund of their deposits.

Repaying the loan amounts to the scam-hit AgriGold depositors was one of the poll promises of the YSRC and, after coming to power, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had allocated Rs 1,150 crore for refunding the amount to those who deposited Rs 20,000 and below.

The money was sanctioned as per the recommendations of District Collectors, who submitted proposals as per adjudication of chairman, District Legal Service Authority of the districts concerned. YSRC leader and AgriGold Depositors Basata Committee coordinator L Appireddy, at a press meet in the YSRC office at Tadepalli, said the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the depositors.

“We assure that all the depositors will get their money back. The government is taking steps to come to the aid of all the AgriGold victims. Soon, depositors who have deposited Rs 20,000 or below will be paid,’’ he assured.