Andhra Pradesh Guvernor urges students to focus on research

VISAKHAPATNAM: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan advised the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) to collaborate with industries, both in the country and abroad, so that its students can apply for internships, training programmes and jobs at oil companies.

Speaking at the IIPE’s fourth Foundation Day here on Sunday, the Governor urged the institute to modify its course curriculum to better adapt to the changing industry requirements, without compromising on the research potential. The IIPE’s first batch of students will be graduating at the end of 2019-20, for which the Governor expressed happiness and asked the students to excel in their career.

“The Krishna-Godavari basin is rich in resources and it is high time that the institute further explores on the changing technology,” he added, motivating the youngsters to research in solar energy and nuclear sources of energy in the future.

The IIPE, which has inked an MoU with the University of Houston and Texas (A&M) University, it was asked to have more tie-ups with internationally acclaimed universities so that it can better its position in the list of global universities.

On global warming, the Governor suggested that the IIPE focus on adopting greener and eco-friendly infrastructure. “Countries like Norway and Finland are going for eco-friendly energy technologies. India is now planning for alternative energy sources to reduce pollution considerably. Even Vizag has air, water and sound pollution. The massive plantation is necessary, and students, especially, should play a major role in the plantation drive.”

IIPE director VSRK Prasad said the institute, which was currently functioning from the Andhra University’s campus, will shift to its new campus at the allotted 200 acres at Vangali village in Sabbavaram Mandal by 2021.

On the delay in land allocation, the Governor said the State government would resolve issues in handing over the land to the Institute to expedite construction activities.