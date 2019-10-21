Deceased patient’s relatives kill 55-year-old RMP in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old RMP was murdered by the family members of a deceased patient. The incident took place at Kooneti village in Gemmeli panchayat of G Madugula mandal on Friday. But, it came to light on Saturday night after police received a complaint from the bereaved family. The deceased was identified as Chikkudu Jagga Rao.

G Madugula SI Rama Rao said Jagga Rao had treated Marri Musiri of Serubayalu village in Solabam panchayat for some illness. But, the patient died.

After performing his last rites, Musiri’s brother M Demudu and his sons Marri Bhaskar Rao and M Subba Rao attacked Jagga Rao holding him responsible for the former’s death. The RMP who sustained severe injuries in the attack, died. Later, the attackers burnt the body of Jagga Rao. Based on the complaint lodged by the family members of Jagga Rao, a case was registered.